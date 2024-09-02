Summer 2024 was the second hottest summer on record in Denver

Meteorological fall is set to begin on September 1st. What's that mean?

It was a summer for the record books in Denver. The average temperature (highs and lows) was 75 degrees. This is only the second time in Denver's history with an average summer temperature at or above 75 degrees. The only other time this occurred was in 2012, where the average temperature was 76.3 degrees

For clarification, meteorological summer has ended, and meteorological fall is underway. Astronomical fall will officially begin on Sunday, September 22nd at ~6:44 AM MDT. This is done for record keeping purposes.

So far, Denver has been at or above 90 degrees 55 times. This is 9 days above the 30-year average and 16 days above 2023. We're likely due for an additional ~5-10 days at or above 90 degrees, this would finish in the top-6 for 90+ degree days.

For the first time in over a year Denver reached triple digits, in fact it happened 6 times this summer. That is the third most in our history behind only 2012 (13 days) and 2005 (7 days).

If you're tired of the heat, relief may not arrive as soon as you'd expect. The current fall forecast is favoring above average temperatures and below average precipitation. Drought conditions are already moderate to severe across the Front Range, so a dry next few months raises an eyebrow regarding fire concerns, as fall tends to feature stronger fronts and the arrival of large-scale weather systems.