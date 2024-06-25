Denver officially reaches 100 degrees for the first time in almost 2 years

Quick relief in Denver on the way after 100 degree temp reading

The hottest temperature in Denver in almost two years was recorded on Tuesday afternoon: 100 degrees.

An aerial view of Denver from CBS Colorado's news helicopter on Monday afternoon CBS

The official National Weather Service measuring station is at Denver International Airport, and the temperature hit triple digits just after 3 p.m. That meant Tuesday was the warmest day in the Mile High City since Aug. 5, 2022.

So far this year Denver has already had 12 days over 90 degrees, including Tuesday. There are on average only 44 days per year above the 90 degree reading, so Denver is trending to have a well-above-average year for heat. The record for the most 90 degree days in a year is 75.

The entire state of Colorado is experiencing a very hot Tuesday. Temps at or above 100 were recorded across Colorado's Eastern Plains, including 105 in Lamar and 102 in Sterling. Grand Juncion on the Western Slope also had a reading of 97 degrees.

Temps will drop overnight and there will be a slight lower temperature readings on Wednesday. Our next storm system is pushing in from the northwest and it will bring a gradual cooldown that will last through Saturday.