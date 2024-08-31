Meteorological fall is set to begin on September 1st. What's that mean?

September 1st will mark the start of fall, meteorological fall that is. Meteorologists use a slightly different timeline for seasons compared to the astronomical seasons we learned in school.

For meteorologists, a slow transition to the coldest months of the year is here. For all others not quite ready to let go of summer just yet, enjoy the next few weeks. Astronomical fall will officially begin on Sunday, September 22nd at ~6:44 AM MDT.

During the Vernal (Springs) and Autumnal (Fall) Equinox, the center of the sun is directly above the equator. This provides an equal amount of day and night to both the northern and southern hemispheres. Days in the summer are longer, the shortest amount of daylight occurring during the winter months.

Okay, so much talk about astronomical fall and meteorological fall. So, what is the difference? Meteorological fall will occur on the same days every year, September 1st to November 30th. This is done for record keeping purposes. Astronomical fall will begin on September 23rd and continue through December 20th. This is based on the earth's position in relation to the sun, and the dates can vary from year to year.

CBS

The average high temperature of 66 degrees is a bit misleading. The average high temperature in August is 88 degrees, 80 degrees in September and 65 degrees in October.

CBS

This upcoming fall looks to feature above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

The current fall outlook, forecasting for September, October and November, is leaning below average (40-50%) for precipitation. Temperature probabilities range anywhere from a 40-70% chance of above average temperatures. Probabilities increase as you approach the southwest corner of the state.