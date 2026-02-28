Students push for statewide "My Colorado Card" program offering access to safe activities

Students from across the Denver metro are heading to the state Capitol to push for free after-school opportunities statewide.

The proposal would create a "My Colorado Card" program, giving students in sixth through 12th grades access to cultural, arts, recreational and extracurricular activities throughout the state.

For students like Itzael Garcia, Denver's existing "My Denver Card" made a life-changing difference. He said having access to his local recreation center helped keep him safe.

"We had a couple stray bullets go through our living room window, we had people get shot in front of our house, different things like that," Garcia said. "Over the summer, being able to go to the public pool, it provided a space for us to all come together. In a way, it acted as a protective factor."

The My Denver Card provides youth ages 5 to 18 with free access to the zoo, museums and recreation centers. For some, like Garcia, it has served as a safe haven.

That impact is why students involved with the nonprofit FaithBridge helped craft legislation to expand a similar pilot program to communities outside Denver.

"We really just thought that inequity and really distinct opportunity deserts for students was really important for us to correct," said Mai Travi a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. Another student echoed that sentiment.

"We have a lot of students in the program that come from Aurora Public Schools, and they don't have access to the same cultural facilities that we have living here; opportunities that really define our childhood experiences," said Jack Baker, also a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Vernon Jones, director of the nonprofit FaithBridge, said organizers are still working out logistics but hope to partner with counties across Colorado.

"This is a strategy to work for all of Colorado," he said.

Denver school board member Marlene De La Rosa said the My Denver Card program has been impactful since its launch in 2013.

"For students that are on free and reduced lunch, the 'My Denver Card' can help scholarship some of their fees to participate in the youth sports at the recreation centers," De La Rosa said.

Last year, 45,000 Denver youth had a card, accounting for 450,000 visits to recreation centers, outdoor pools and cultural facilities, she said.

"I think it is very beneficial," De La Rosa said.

The Denver program is funded by city tax dollars approved by voters in 2012. The proposed statewide pilot would instead rely on donations and grants.

The bill has cleared its first committee but still needs approval from the full House and Senate.