1 student injured, school bus driver cited in crash on Federal Boulevard

A school bus driver received a ticket after the bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue about 8 a.m.

CBS

Investigators determined that the bus turned into oncoming traffic when it made a left turn southbound on South Federal Boulevard to go east onto West Kentucky Avenue while a vehicle was traveling northbound on South Federal Boulevard going through the intersection at West Kentucky Avenue.

CBS

The bus had students from the American Indian Academy of Denver on board during the crash. One was taken to the hospital for a possible back injury.

Traffic was backed up in the area during the crash investigation.