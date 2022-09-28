Watch CBS News
Local News

1 student injured, school bus driver cited in crash on Federal Boulevard

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A school bus driver received a ticket after the bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Federal Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue about 8 a.m.

bus-crash-with-kids-9vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

Investigators determined that the bus turned into oncoming traffic when it made a left turn southbound on South Federal Boulevard to go east onto West Kentucky Avenue while a vehicle was traveling northbound on South Federal Boulevard going through the intersection at West Kentucky Avenue.

bus-crash-with-kids-9vo-transfer-frame-346.jpg
CBS

The bus had students from the American Indian Academy of Denver on board during the crash. One was taken to the hospital for a possible back injury. 

Traffic was backed up in the area during the crash investigation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.