Watch CBS News
Local News

String of concerts announced for Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

String of concerts announced for Red Rocks
String of concerts announced for Red Rocks 00:27

Red Rocks recently announced four more artists to perform in Morrison!

"Alison Wonderland with Crooked Colours" tickets will go on sale Friday for concert-goers. 

"Anjunadeep Open Air"  has also been added to the Red Rock itinerary while "Caamp" plans to hit the road and perform for two nights in July. "Big Wild with Neil Frances and Rubble-bucket" is set to play on July 27.

The outdoor concert season is right around the corner, so get your tickets early at https://bit.ly/3IvoQD6

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.