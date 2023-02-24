String of concerts announced for Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater

Red Rocks recently announced four more artists to perform in Morrison!

"Alison Wonderland with Crooked Colours" tickets will go on sale Friday for concert-goers.

"Anjunadeep Open Air" has also been added to the Red Rock itinerary while "Caamp" plans to hit the road and perform for two nights in July. "Big Wild with Neil Frances and Rubble-bucket" is set to play on July 27.

The outdoor concert season is right around the corner, so get your tickets early at https://bit.ly/3IvoQD6.