Colorado union grocery store workers to authorize strike in Pueblo

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

In a series of votes Saturday, union employees at King Soopers in Pueblo joined employees in other cities across Colorado in authorizing a strike.

This follows after union members in the Denver metro area voted to authorize a strike Thursday, and members in Colorado Springs followed suit the next day. Negotiations broke down between members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the Colorado grocery chain's parent company, Kroger, earlier in January.

Saturday night, the union posted on its Facebook page that 100% of KS Pueblo Meat and 97% of KS Pueblo retail workers voted to approve the strike.

A date for when the strike will begin has not been set, but union representatives have reached out to King Soopers and Kroger to request information for safe shutdown procedures.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

