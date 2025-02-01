Colorado union grocery store workers to authorize strike in Pueblo
In a series of votes Saturday, union employees at King Soopers in Pueblo joined employees in other cities across Colorado in authorizing a strike.
This follows after union members in the Denver metro area voted to authorize a strike Thursday, and members in Colorado Springs followed suit the next day. Negotiations broke down between members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the Colorado grocery chain's parent company, Kroger, earlier in January.
Saturday night, the union posted on its Facebook page that 100% of KS Pueblo Meat and 97% of KS Pueblo retail workers voted to approve the strike.
A date for when the strike will begin has not been set, but union representatives have reached out to King Soopers and Kroger to request information for safe shutdown procedures.