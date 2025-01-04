Colorado grocery chains and union workers temporarily extend contract negotiations through mid-January

Contracts for union employees at King Soopers and City Market have been extended almost two weeks in a stopgap measure while negotiations continue.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 President Kim Cordova and the bargaining committee met with representatives from the grocery chains on Jan 3, one day before their contracts were set to expire. The bargaining committee said they accepted an offer to continue negotiation on Jan. 15-16 and a short extension of contracts. Those contracts are now set to expire on Jan. 16.

The union said it continues to have concerns about chronic understaffing in the stores and the ability to protect seniority in the scheduling and vacation processes. They also expressed the desire to share in the company's profits and improve the safety of employees.

UFCW accused the grocery chains of unfair labor practices including claims that the companies are failing to relay information and surveiling discussions between union members and union representatives.

Saturday, King Soopers and City Market responded to the union's social media post stating, "We are pleased that Local 7 has agreed to a contract extension and we are hopeful that when they return to the bargaining table they will be ready to engage in meaningful negotiations."

A representative for the grocery chains said they've put forward multiple economic proposals, but have yet to receive a counter-proposal and asserted the inability to bargain is "counterproductive to the process." They said the company is working towards an agreement that will allow them to invest more into employee pay and keep groceries affordable.