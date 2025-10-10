Strahinja Jokić pleads guilty to punching fan at Denver Nuggets game

The brother of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić pleaded guilty Friday to punching a fan in the stands at Ball Arena last year.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Nemanja (left) and Strahinja Jokic (right), brothers of Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets, celebrate after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-111 Western Conference finals game 4 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, May 22, 2023. The Nuggets swept the best-of-seven series 4-0 to advance to their first NBA Finals in franchise history. Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Denver Police Department became aware of the incident, which happened during a playoff game in April 2024, after a video of the fight went viral on TikTok.

According to the statement of probable cause, "The video is approximately 15 seconds long and appears to show a verbal exchange between the Jokic brothers and the unidentified fan before showing the fan being struck once in the face by one of the brothers."

Investigators identified the man who struck the fan as Strahinja Jokić. Police also interviewed the fan who was assaulted.

Jokić was charged with third-degree assault in connection with the attack. The probable cause statement said that when he was served the US&C ticket, Jokić told officers, "he felt he'd done nothing wrong because he was 'defending an older man that he has known for a long time.'"

On Friday, Jokić pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing and one count of disorderly conduct. The judge sentenced him to one year of probation.