Storms cause damage, downed trees in Berthoud

Some people living in Berthoud started cleaning up the damage on Wednesday after severe storms ripped through on Tuesday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph hit the community about 5:30 p.m.

CBS

The winds downed several trees.

"Peeled the tops out of some trees here, took this 70-foot ash down. There's another 60 to 70-foot ash in my neighbor's backyard, it came down, split a 100-year-old apple tree in half when it came down in his backyard," said resident Pete Cowdin.

CBS

No one was hurt and no cars or homes were damaged. Cowden said one tree did fall near an Amazon delivery truck but didn't cause any damage.