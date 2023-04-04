Trailer found in Parker weeks after it was stolen from Denver

Trailer found in Parker weeks after it was stolen from Denver

Trailer found in Parker weeks after it was stolen from Denver

Weeks after it was stolen, a good Samaritan spotted a trailer that belongs to a Denver couple. The trailer was stolen on the morning of March 20 near 50th Street and Tamarac Drive in Denver's Northfield neighborhood.

The trailer was located on Monday in Parker. The search for the suspect continues.

CBS

Security video from a nearby home shows the theft only took about a minute. First, a black or dark-colored GMC truck drives up, then a man with blue jeans, a red shirt, a black hoodie, and a hat appears to scan the area and connect the trailer.

Seconds later, the truck heads south on Tamarac Street.

The contents of the trailer were ransacked but the couple said they are happy to salvage some of their belongings.