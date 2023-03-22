Denver couple pleads for help, hopes to find their stolen trailer

A Denver couple is pleading for help finding their missing trailer after it was stolen Monday morning near 50th Street and Tamarac Drive in the Northfield neighborhood.

"All the clothes were boxed up, all the beds, furniture, everything was boxed up," English said. "The idea was to leave this morning and it happened yesterday morning."

With his longtime girlfriend Ashlee moving to Missouri, Eric English is adjusting to long distance, and with it comes idle time and spare space.

Early on though, the couple is already facing an unexpected challenge. It began Monday, one day before Ashlee was supposed to begin her move.

"We had that panic moment where you go, 'oh no, this just happened,'" English said.

On Monday, Eric and Ashlee were finishing up packing when they went to check on the trailer, parked on the street next to their home. Once outside, the trailer was nowhere to be found, and panic ensued.

CBS

Security video from a nearby home shows it only took about a minute. First, a black or dark-colored GMC truck drives up, then a man with blue jeans, a red shirt, black hoodie, and hat appears to scan the area and connect the trailer.

Seconds later, the truck heads south on Tamarac Street and hasn't been seen since.

"She was in tears; inconsolable," said English. "It was one of those things where, 'honey, this is awful.'"

According to Eric, the truck not only had tens of thousands of dollars of furniture, clothes, and valuables for Ashlee's new chapter, but it also had also countless photos and family memories.

"Everything was in that trailer," he said. "These are things that will be impossible to replace; baby pictures, pictures of the kids growing up, art projects, all that kind of stuff that comes along with having a family and watching it grow over the years."

Eric is hoping someone will call Denver police if they see the white Homesteader Champion trailer with Missouri plate 93L7EE. The couple iscurrently offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help police locate and return the trailer.

"Somebody is going to recognize the guy, somebody is going to recognize the truck," English said.

Anyone with information about the trailer should contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.