Driver responsible for double fatal crash in Colorado canyon was wearing ankle monitor

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Clear Creek Canyon. A man trying to get away from Clear Creek County deputies crashed into another car on Tuesday and the impact killed an innocent driver. The suspect also died.

CBS

Deputies first tried to stop the car near Highway 40 and Highway 6. At one point the suspect drove the wrong way on Interstate 70, and the crash happened on Highway 6 east of the interstate.

The man killed by that suspect was identified as 51-year-old Steven Ainsworth from Arvada. The black Lexus he was driving wound up upside down in Clear Creek after the collision.

Christopher Moore Arapahoe County

Police say the man responsible for the crash was Christopher Moore. Moore was a habitual criminal on probation and being tracked by a GPS ankle monitor. The car he was driving wound up in pieces on the road.

A distressed Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy could be heard on a radio call after the crash saying "One possible fatal, one vehicle in the river. Send everybody."

Online records show Moore had faced charges in the past that included cases of theft, drugs and escape. Most recently, he was caught in Arapahoe County after he allegedly stole a car.

This week, investigators said Moore was connected to roughly two dozen vehicle break-ins in Summit County, Eagle County and outside a Georgetown hotel on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Ivan Alavardo said the events leading up to the crash will be part of the Colorado State Patrol's investigation.

"That will be part of our investigation and at the end of the day our conclusions will show what led to the fatal crash," he said.

"It's going to be a long, extensive investigation."

A 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat of that suspect's car was also badly injured and taken to the hospital.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a news conference where they will reveal new details about their pursuit of Moore. That is set to take place on Thursday morning.