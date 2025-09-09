Steve Reams, term-limited sheriff in Colorado's Weld County, announces bid for different county office

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams has announced his plans to run for a new office following the conclusion of his final term as sheriff. Reams is challenging incumbent Kevin Ross for the county commissioner at large seat up for grabs in the 2026 November election.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams CBS

Reams, who has served as sheriff in Weld County for multiple terms, is term-limited. He's an outspoken critic of many decisions made by Democrat opponents, especially those at the state and federal levels.

Over the years Reams has been a proponent of Second Amendment rights and has vocally challenged laws which have been passed at the Colorado State Capitol that make accessing firearms more difficult.

Reams will end his nearly 30 years of service in law enforcement at the end of his final term, concluding at the start of 2027.

Ross, his opponent, currently serves at commissioner at large. He comes from a background in insurance where he owned and operated an insurance agency for nearly 20 years.

Ross, who is from Eaton, was first appointed to the position in 2020 when the seat was vacated. He later was an election to serve a full term.

Both candidates are Republicans, meaning their race will most likely be ironed out in the primaries in the summer of 2026.