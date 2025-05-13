Steve Martingano sworn in as RTD's new police chief, brings nearly 3 decades of experience to force

Steve Martingano sworn in as RTD's new police chief, brings nearly 3 decades experience to force

Steve Martingano sworn in as RTD's new police chief, brings nearly 3 decades experience to force

A new RTD police chief has now been sworn in. Steve Martingano brings over three decades of policing experience to the department, which he will use to lead it.

RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson says Martingano is perfect for the position. He takes policing seriously and fits the role perfectly in their national search, she said.

Martingano worked with Arvada police and Denver police before making his way to RTD. In 2015, he was hired by the RTD Transit Police Division as a transit police commander, and in 2017, he earned a promotion to the position of deputy chief of police.

Steve Martingano, front middle, is sworn in as the new RTD transit police chief in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. CBS

Under his leadership, he has implemented a variety of community-based programs. Martingano started the first mental health co-responder unit in public transportation, which has been recognized nationally as a model to assist those in need, and he added a homeless outreach unit. Recently, in partnership with local colleges, he started a police cadet program to hire college students who want to enter a career in law enforcement to receive credits toward their degree.

Martingano implemented sector policing for the RTD Police Department to distribute resources within the over 2,300 square miles that comprise RTD's jurisdiction. He also expanded the police department from five officers in 2015 to over 80 police officers in 2024, and anticipates growth to over 130 officers by the end of 2025. This expansion has produced the creation of units related to emergency management, crime data analysis, hiring and retention, investigations, professional standards, evidence, and property divisions.

Martingano has also helped bring down calls for service by at least 50%, crime-related incidents at Denver Union Station by 60%, and drug usage by around 75%, in 2025, according to RTD.

In Martingano's speech at his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, he said he wants to start his new role by having his officers build better trust in the community. He says this is pivotal for creating a safe transportation hub when riders use the bus and rail systems. His plan is to keep helping anyone experiencing homelessness and mental health issues.

Martingano says everyone should be able to use this service, and it's their job to always keep it safe.

"It is your space, your commute, and your peace of mind, so it is our job to protect it," he said.