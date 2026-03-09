Get a STEM lesson right at your door with Girls thINC Outside the Box

CBS Colorado is partnered with Girls Inc. of Metro Denver for Girls & Science, a month-long celebration of the contributions women make in the STEM fields. For March 2026, Girls Inc. has created a special edition of its Girls thINC Outside the Box. The program fills hundreds of boxes with information, activities, and supplies, so it's like having a STEM lesson come right to your door.

"The box this year is themed animals, so inside the box it's all about learning about animals [and] their habitat. One of the activities is an animal x-ray. So, just fun activities for girls to learn and use their STEM skills," said Kayla Garcia, President & CEO of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

CBS

The boxes come with a book, a magazine, several suggested activities and supplies to do those activities, as well as a fun branded gift. Girls Inc. will mail out hundreds of the boxes, but will also give away 500 during the second Saturday event at CSU Spur on Saturday, March 14.

"Girls thINC Outside the Box is such a critical part of Girls & Science because we know so many girls can't get to the museum, can't get to some of the activations around the community, so we want to make sure that we are sending boxes to girls around the State of Colorado," Garcia explained.

Girls Inc. serves girls from first grade through college with programming that is designed to support, educate and inspire them.

"We inspire all our girls to be strong, smart, and bold, and with that, our programming is to help teach our girls to embrace what they love and embrace what they might not know," Garcia added.

CBS

Girls Inc. has been a long-time partner with CBS Colorado for Girls & Science. It fits perfectly into their mission.

"We want to spark curiosity, and Girls & Science does that. Where you get to learn just so many new capabilities that exist within you that might just give you the excitement to learn more," Garcia said.

LINK: Girls & Science

Girls & Science continues on the second Saturday of March at the CSU Spur at the National Western Complex. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CBS Colorado Meteorologist Alex Lehnert will be with the First Alert Weather Tracker. Girls Inc. of Metro Denver will be handing out 500 of its activity boxes.