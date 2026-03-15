Girls learn about medicine, meteorology and other STEM careers at CBS Colorado's Girls & Science 2nd Saturday event

CBS Colorado teamed up with CSU Spur for the "2nd Saturday at the Spur" event at the National Western Complex Campus on Saturday, where girls had the chance to learn about careers in medicine, music, meteorology and more.

Science is broad, and so are the opportunities. These girls had an opportunity to explore many different fields, starting at the veterinary clinic.

One young visitor explained how she learned to care for animals, "I read the card, checked his heart rate, and gave him medicine."

Our First Alert Weather Tracker and Meteorologist Alex Lehnert was outside giving girls a glimpse into the world of weather.

"I mean, they talk about the weather every day, and maybe they don't realize that there truly is a science behind it," Lehnert said.

CBS Colorado's Alex Lehnert teaches a young girl what it's like to be a meteorologist. CBS

In the Hydro Building, girls in music were on display.

"Being able to be creative in music, which hasn't always included women. Let's be honest, a lot of instruments were made for men," one mentor shared. "And, so, women taking that and being creative and making a difference in other people's lives with their music is really important."

There was even a lesson in culinary design inside the Terra Building, because even cookies are science.

A visitor taste tests the cookie display at the culinary science area. CBS

"It's nice to see other girls like me trying something new," another young girl shared.

All of these activities help show girls that science can take many forms and that they belong in it.

Girls & Science is CBS Colorado's commitment to introducing girls to STEM careers. It will run throughout March and features events, video presentations and activity kits for girls. Girls and their families have a chance to hear from female mentors, who will share their experiences and encourage girls to learn about STEM careers.

On Tuesday, March 17, CBS News Colorado will stream a Girls & Science Community Conversation on our website at 7 p.m.