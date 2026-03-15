Girls & Science 2nd Saturday
A young girl listens for a heartbeat in the veterinary science area.
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Future Vet area where girls can learn about veterinary medicine.
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Young girl at the future vet station learns how to dress a wound.
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Visitors and their families learn about surgery and medicine.
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CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Tracker vehicle outside CSU Spur.
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CBS Colorado's Alex Lehnert teaches a young girl what it's like to be a meteorologist.
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Girls & Science's music lab encourages girls to share their love of music.
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Girls in the music lab learn how to play the keyboard.
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Visitors explore different instruments in the Girls & Science music lab.
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A young girl learns about rhythm and how to play the drums.
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Instruments lined up at the Girls & Science music lab.
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Girls and their families learn about the science involved in baking.
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A visitor taste tests the cookie display at the culinary science area.
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Visitors at the Girls & Science 2nd Saturday event line up to receive free books.