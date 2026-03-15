Girls & Science 2nd Saturday

CBS A young girl listens for a heartbeat in the veterinary science area.

girls-in-science-cook-saturday-pkg-frame-604 CBS Future Vet area where girls can learn about veterinary medicine.

girls-and-science-2nd-saturday-6pkg-frame-647 CBS Young girl at the future vet station learns how to dress a wound.

girls-and-science-2nd-saturday-6pkg-frame-547 CBS Visitors and their families learn about surgery and medicine.

girls-and-science-2nd-saturday-6pkg-frame-843 CBS CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Tracker vehicle outside CSU Spur.

girls-and-science-2nd-saturday-6pkg-frame-1199 CBS CBS Colorado's Alex Lehnert teaches a young girl what it's like to be a meteorologist.

girls-in-science-cook-saturday-pkg-frame-277 CBS Girls & Science's music lab encourages girls to share their love of music.

girls-and-science-2nd-saturday-6pkg-frame-246 CBS Girls in the music lab learn how to play the keyboard.

girls-in-science-cook-saturday-pkg-frame-1299 CBS Visitors explore different instruments in the Girls & Science music lab.

girls-in-science-cook-saturday-pkg-frame-1409 CBS A young girl learns about rhythm and how to play the drums.

girls-in-science-cook-saturday-pkg-frame-1501 CBS Instruments lined up at the Girls & Science music lab.

girls-and-science-2nd-saturday-6pkg-frame-1967 CBS Girls and their families learn about the science involved in baking.

girls-in-science-cook-saturday-pkg-frame-1995 CBS A visitor taste tests the cookie display at the culinary science area.