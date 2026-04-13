Colorado actresses make up cast of beautiful, profound and funny "Steel Magnolias" at the Lone Tree Arts Center

"Steel Magnolias" is an all-time favorite film for many, and now you can see the stage version in Colorado.

The Robert Harling play about six women in the South is showing at the Lone Tree Arts Center this month. A CBS Colorado crew was present for some of the final rehearsals.



CBS

The show includes iconic lines that fans of the movie will remember fondly, such as "I swear to you that my personal tragedy will not interfere with my ability to do good hair" and "laughter through tears is my favorite emotion."

"Steel Magnolias" is set in a Louisiana hair salon, and it's known for being beautiful, profound and also wholeheartedly funny. The play strips away some of the cinematic trappings of the movie and focuses exclusively on the lives of the female characters.

"The fact that we've been able to really dive into it and ... just find this really tight bond of sisterhood has been really special," said Heidi Carann Snider, who plays Annelle Dupuy Desoto.



Heidi Carann Snider, center, plays Annelle Dupuy Desoto CBS

"She's just the sweetest bean you ever met in your whole life," said Snider, describing her character.

If Annelle is a sweet bean, then Ouiser Boudreaux is the neighborhood grump. She's played by Billie McBride.

"I've just discovered that Ouiser doesn't know half of what's going on because she shows up after things and then insults everyone, gets a laugh or two and then goes on," said McBride.

They all come together under the direction of Marisa D. Hebert. She's excited that the cast is all from Colorado, like her.



Director Marisa D. Hebert observes a final rehearsal of "Steel Magnolias." CBS

"I got to be in a room full of ridiculously talented actresses. The level of talent is just mind-blowing -- and knowing that they are all local," Hebert said.

"Steel Magnolias" exudes love and hope with a side of sorrow. It's real life playing out on stage.

"This show is like a big warm fuzzy hug," Hebert said.

The "Steel Magnolias" run at the Lone Tree Arts Center started on Thursday and it will continue through April 19. Get tickets at lonetreeartscenter.org.