On November 21, 2026, Union Pacific made a special excursion from Cheyenne to Denver with their two iconic steam locomotives to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At 1.2 million pounds, Union Pacific touts the Big Boy No. 4014 as the largest operating steam locomotive in the world.

"It's just incredible. It's an incredible experience, incredible machine," said Robynn Tysver with Union Pacific.

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Tysver started working for the railroad about five years ago and was assigned to travel with the newly restored steam engine.

"It is so incredible to see the faces of the people as we pass, the children, it means so much to them. It's an incredible way to see the country and to meet incredible people," she said.

Robynn invited CBS Colorado photojournalist Kevin Strong and I to ride along in the cab of the Big Boy from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Greeley. Our engineer for the excursion was Ed Dickens who heads the steam program for Union Pacific.

"It's special for all of us," said Dickens.

He worked with his fireman to safely navigate the old train along the track.

"It's all by feel. There's a lot of nuance. You can see us communicating with hands. The brake system is old, older, but the functionality is the same," he said.

Dickens' connection with the Big Boy has made him a bit of a celebrity to railfans, who gather to see Ed and the steam engine he helped bring back to life.

Also along for the ride, the Living Legend, Union Pacific's longest running steam locomotive.

"That locomotive right behind us is the iconic Union Pacific 844," said Dickens.

"One of the finest locomotives ever built. It could do over 100 miles per hour. It was delivered brand new in December 1944, and it was the very last steam locomotive that Union Pacific bought from the American Locomotive Company," he explained.

The awesome spectacle of Union Pacific's two steam locomotives double-heading drew railfans of all kinds to the route.

"I mean just look at the crowds," Dickens said, pointing out the window.

"From when we left, we have seen a lot of people obviously, I mean lots and lots of people along this track. Here [pulling into Greeley] there's several thousand people and that's very common," he said.

Noah Beauchamp was among the railfans to chase the train along the route.

"The grandeur, the feel of it, getting to see this, it kind of illuminates history in a way, it draws me to it," Beauchamp said.

"If you can, go see this! It's worth it!" He exclaimed.

Peter Della Flora flew in from Texas to see the train.

"This will be my second time this year. I went on the disaster that was at Redding and Northern Pennsylvania and that was well worth it, but this is really special with 844 being involved," Della Flora said.

For Rob Greathouse, sharing this experience with his 4-year-old grandson, Kashum Prime Peebles, had extra meaning.

"Grew up in Durango, and my grandfather worked the narrow gauge out of Durango for 53 years. The Denver & Rio Grande Western, so steam trains, to me, are pretty cool, pretty special," said Greathouse.

Based on the reception he has seen for the steam engines across the nation, Ed Dickens says he is optimistic that what lies for Union Pacific's steam program will be as storied as its past.

"We are very happy they allow us to do this. The future of Union Pacific steam is very strong," Dickens said.