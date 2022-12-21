Stay warm, stay smart: don't use your oven to heat your house

As temperatures begin to plummet, the subzero cold snap could mean power outages leaving families without heat. Xcel Energy says it is ready.

"That includes making sure that our line workers are in place and are prepared, ready to go out to respond," said Liz Gardner, Area Manager with Xcel Energy.

Gardner explained Xcel is maximizing its crews to minimize outage times, and is putting operations plans in place. She also said it is important for customers to prepare for the cold, too, like having emergency kits ready. And, if you do experience a power outage, report it to Xcel right away.

If a person loses heat in their home, they can also visit a warming center in Denver.

"There will be a 24-hour warming center available at the Denver Coliseum," said Emily Williams, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment. "Additionally, our rec centers and libraries will be available on Thursday and Friday. Whether they are living outside regularly or for some reason, they don't have heat in their home, we want them to go to a warm place."

As we all ride out the arctic blast, it's important to do so safely. If you choose to stay at home and have little to no heat, be careful using space heaters and other electric heat sources. While it may be tempting to use household appliances to stay warm, that is extremely dangerous.

"Do not use your gas stove or your oven to heat your homes," Gardner warned. "That creates a significant safety risk."

Williams also cautioned against using outdoor heating sources indoors.

"Never bring a generator or a propane grill into your house to heat your home," she said. "There's a danger of carbon monoxide."

One thing everyone should do, Williams added, is check their carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure they're working since furnaces will be working overtime these next several days.