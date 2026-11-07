State Rep. Jennifer Bacon to become first Black woman to serve as Speaker of Colorado House

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon is about to make Colorado history.

Bacon was elected in 2020 to represent Colorado House of Representatives District 7, which includes Denver's Green Valley Ranch and Montbello neighborhoods. She became part of the first all-woman leadership team when she was elected Assistant Majority Leader in 2022.

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon speaks with CBS Colorado. CBS

Now, Bacon is making another first. On Friday, House Democrats selected her as the next Speaker of the Colorado House. She will be the first Black woman to hold the position.

After her selection, Bacon said:

"I'm deeply honored to continue serving my district and the great people of Colorado, and to demonstrate that we all rise together. Colorado voters have made it clear that they trust Democrats to lead our state because we deliver on our promises. I'm ready to continue our progress as the next Speaker of the Colorado House. For years as an advocate, educator, school board member and now your Speaker-designate, I have always put our communities at the forefront of every decision. It's up to us to safeguard Colorado from the Trump Administration, and I intend to redouble our efforts to protect our rights. Democrats stand united in fostering a Colorado where students receive a high-quality education, families can afford to fill their fridge and the air we all breathe is clean."

Bacon received a J.D. from the College of William & Mary in Virginia, a Master's in Education from Florida International University and a Bachelor's in Business Management from Tulane University. Before her time in the Colorado legislature, she worked as a math teacher, school administrator, lawyer and community organizer.

Much of her time in the legislature has been focused on expanding educational access, criminal justice reform, workplace protections, consumer protections and cleaner air. She serves on the House Education and Judiciary Committees and is a member and former chair of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado.

Colorado House Majority Office

She will take over from outgoing House Speaker Julie McCluskie, who is term-limited. As speaker, Bacon will oversee a 49-member Democratic supermajority in the House when the legislature reconvenes early next year.