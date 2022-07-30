'State of downtown' report looks at pandemic recovery

A new report on the state of downtown is out and after a huge drop in activity during the pandemic, the Downtown Denver partnership says the area is seeing strong signs of recovery.

The report looked at several economic indicators to get an overall look at the state of downtown.

When looking at June of 2019 compared to June of this year, visitors are back to nearly 90 percent or nearly pre-pandemic levels.

It also shows - although somewhat expected - that there has been a 57 percent increase in retail sales from 2020 to 2021, after plummeting nearly the same number in 2020.

The report also found that there remains a twenty-one percent vacancy in office space downtown, the highest rate since 2017.

Beth Gruitch owns restaurants on Larimer Square and in Union station.

"We have seen growth and it's been great. We have a full dining room that is not six feet apart, so that's great," she said.

Gruitch said she is seeing much of what the report shared, particularly when it comes to visitors.

"We are seeing quite a bit of tourism, Denver is still a hot place to come visit."

An annual report shows the return of visitors is helping in all areas - from restaurants and hotels, to adding jobs after a huge loss in 2020.

Kortny Garrett, President and CEO of the partnership says the report highlights area for improvement as well, things like investing in new mobility infrastructure and affordability.

"We know that we are challenged with our housing affordability and how that impacts the ability to attract talent," she said.

Garret added they are working with the city and private developers on ways to diversify housing in downtown.

Gruitch said she supports the investments already being made, but she'd like to see more effort to reassure those visiting that it is safe.

"Really keeping it patrolled letting our out-of-town guests know it's safe," she said.

Garret agreed, saying while the report only looks at economic indicators, safety is a priority.

"We know there are challenges, we know the pandemic has changed the dynamic in every major city in the nation and we have multiple entities between law enforcement agencies, social service agencies working to improve the quality of life in every area of Denver," Garrett said.