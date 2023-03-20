State lawmakers want to know how rising utility rates impact your life
State lawmakers want to know how rising utility rates are impacting the lives of Coloradans. The Joint Select Committee of Rising Utility Rates was formed earlier this year.
The lawmakers are hearing from expert witnesses including consumer advocates, regulators, utility companies and policy experts. The committee hopes to prevent future, unexpected steep utility rate increases.
Those who have been impacted by the rising utility rates are urged to contact the committee at energybills@coleg.gov.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.