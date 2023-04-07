State lawmakers discuss climate action bills
State lawmakers are discussing climate action bills this week. One of those includes some tax credits.
The measure extends the $5,000 credit for electric and hybrid vehicles through 2028. It also increases the credit to $7,500 for vehicles that cost less than $30,000.
The bill also extends a tax credit between $5,000 and $12,000 for electric trucks through 2032.
Colorado residents who buy an electric bike can get up to an $800 tax credit.
That legislation passed the House Energy and Environment Committee on Thursday.
