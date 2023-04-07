Watch CBS News
Local News

State lawmakers discuss climate action bills

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

State lawmakers discuss climate action bills
State lawmakers discuss climate action bills 00:58

State lawmakers are discussing climate action bills this week. One of those includes some tax credits. 

The measure extends the $5,000 credit for electric and hybrid vehicles through 2028. It also increases the credit to $7,500 for vehicles that cost less than $30,000. 

The bill also extends a tax credit between $5,000 and $12,000 for electric trucks through 2032. 

Colorado residents who buy an electric bike can get up to an $800 tax credit. 

That legislation passed the House Energy and Environment Committee on Thursday. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.