State lawmakers debate whether cities should be allowed to limit rent increases

Many pile up to hear heated debate on new bill pertaining to rent

Nearly 200 people braved the cold on Wednesday to participate in a heated debate at the state capitol over a decades-old law.

It prohibits local governments from controlling rent increases.

The rent analysis company, Rentometer, found double-digit spikes in monthly rent in Colorado last year. Rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and 18% in Fort Collins.

Renters like Laurie-Ann Mills say it's time the state allowed cities to decide for themselves whether to enact rent control, "We've been paying incrementally more and more and more rent for inefficient, outdated, ill-maintained buildings."

A two-bedroom in Denver, she says, costs her more than two thousand a month, and she's on disability.

"For people like me, we're getting lost between the cracks," she said.

She can't afford to stay, she says, but can't afford to move either.

"It's getting to the point where I'm looking at either fighting back or having to give up everything and leave, and I think I'll fight back," Mills said.

She's fighting to pass a bill that would allow local governments to limit rent increases for the first time in fifty years.

"They just don't think through the unintended consequences," said Drew Hamrick with the Colorado Apartment Association.

He says the bill will lead to higher not lower rents.

"What it does is discourage people to build new housing which is ultimately how you bring rents down, by having more supply. It also discourages people from remodeling or fixing a place up because why would you do that if you're going to charge the same thing for the product?" he asked.

Hamrick says rent increases have slowed in the last year and rent control could reverse that trend.

Mills doesn't buy it.

"If I can give myself and my neighbors, my community, hope that they can stay in their homes, stay with their friends, their kids can stay in their schools, I can be near my grandchildren, I've done my work." Hamrick said.

The bill has wide support among Democrats in the house but it will have a tougher time in the Senate and it's unclear if Gov. Polis will sign it.

His office says housing demand continues to outpace supply and he's skeptical rent control will help.

The bill is one of several renter-rights bills this session. Others limit everything from the fees landlords can charge to the terms of rental agreements.