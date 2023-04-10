State lawmakers debate bill that would allow online marijuana sales
Lawmakers in Colorado are debating a bill that would allow online marijuana sales. The current law only allows in-person marijuana sales.
A new bill would allow purchase and delivery.
During the pandemic, purchasing marijuana online was allowed under emergency rules where customers paid online and then picked up their merchandise curbside.
