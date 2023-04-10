Watch CBS News
State lawmakers debate bill that would allow online marijuana sales

Lawmakers in Colorado are debating a bill that would allow online marijuana sales. The current law only allows in-person marijuana sales. 

A new bill would allow purchase and delivery. 

During the pandemic, purchasing marijuana online was allowed under emergency rules where customers paid online and then picked up their merchandise curbside. 

