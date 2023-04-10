State lawmakers debate bill that would allow online marijuana sales

State lawmakers debate bill that would allow online marijuana sales

State lawmakers debate bill that would allow online marijuana sales

Lawmakers in Colorado are debating a bill that would allow online marijuana sales. The current law only allows in-person marijuana sales.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new bill would allow purchase and delivery.

During the pandemic, purchasing marijuana online was allowed under emergency rules where customers paid online and then picked up their merchandise curbside.