Spring breakers heading to Colorado's mountain towns are big boost for economy

If you were thinking of spending some time in the high country this week (or weekend for that matter), you and hundreds of your new best friends had the same idea, from all over the country.

Spring break has always been a busy time for small mom-and-pop shops in the mountain towns and this year is no different.

Kim Nieuwoudt, owner of Fresh Soap Company says she banks on it to help her get through some of her thinner months, like April and May.

"When you are busy, during the busy times, as a shop owner I don't spend," Nieuwoudt said. "Because I know that the quiet time is coming."

Her shop was filled with customers Wednesday, but she says there are plenty of days when it's exciting just to see one or two people pop in, as is the nature of a tourism town.

"I have seen a lot of businesses fail and it does make me really sad because people just want to live here," Nieowoudt said. "It is really really expensive to live in Breckenridge...sometimes they can't make the rent.

She says she's made it this far (11 and a half years and counting) by honing her homemade soaps and bath bombs, making memorable scents, while being smart about her budget.

"Every month, rent is the first thing I pay!" she said.

