Sprague Lake Loop Trail reopens with new boardwalk in Rocky Mountain National Park

Sprague Lake Loop Trail has reopened to all users and this time, visitors have a new surface to walk on thanks to the Sprague Lake Boardwalk Replacement project. The trail closed in May for the boardwalk replacement. 

sprague-lake-boardwalk-rmnp.jpg
  Sprague Lake Boardwalk Replacement project  Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park tweeted the update and thanked the trail crew and Rocky Mountain Conservancy for their support of the project. 

RMNP tweeted, "This important trail is improved & critical wetlands habitat protected."

The lake is located along Bear Lake Road and is a popular destination for many visitors. 

nps-photo-sprague-lake-boardwalk-replacement-project-courtesy-rocky-mountain-national-park-copy.jpg
What the previous boardwalk looked like at Sprague Lake.  National Park Service

Crews replaced the failing boards and widened a section of the boardwalk which improved accessibility for wheelchairs and strollers. 

First published on September 25, 2023 / 2:41 PM

