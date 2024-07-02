Spot fire brings up concerns about fireworks in dry areas of Colorado ahead of 4th of July

Grass fire in Jefferson County brings up concerns for Colorado authorities about fireworks

Colorado resident Keith Howell got a surprise late Saturday night.

"I was headed to bed with the window open cause it was pretty warm," he told CBS Colorado. "Heard the pop and then a bit after smelled the telltale sign of fireworks."



Within minutes, West Metro Fire arrived and put out a quick grass fire, which happened near Morrison.

"Once we saw the fire a little bit at first it was like 'Oh, there's a fire it will get put out soon' but then it starts to get bigger because it's all a bunch of dead grass," Howell continued. "So, a little unnerving."

While the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, Saturday night's call to service brings up an important conversation about fireworks and fire safety as the 4th of July comes around.

"The embers or even a bottle rocket can fall in a grassland area and start a fire," said Capt. Brendan Finnegan of West Metro Fire.

While heat plays a role in wildfire causes, Finnegan says that's a misconception.

"Wind and relative humidity, fuel moisture and the dryness of those fuels," he explained. "That's the big component of this."

Which is why West Metro Fire and other agencies say Colorado is in "fire years" instead of "fire seasons" anymore. Within their jurisdiction, Wheat Ridge and Lakewood have ordinances prohibiting the use of any fireworks. Lakewood, in particular, is forgoing a traditional fireworks show and moving to a drone exhibition instead.

"It is an alternative to still being able to celebrate and see something pretty in the sky," Finnegan said.

Some neighborhoods and homeowners associations are prohibiting fireworks while others are preparing for a big week ahead.

"The danger is always there not only for fires but for injuries and burns as well," said Finnegan.

The impulse to light fireworks is one that Keith understands, but within reason.

"I like the booms as much as the next guy but this time of year when it's really dry it's hard to get into it," said Howell.

West Metro Fire has two hotlines for residents to call in for fireworks related emergencies on the 4th of July and throughout the weekend.

Jefferson County Hotline: 303-980-7340

Douglas County Hotline: 303-814-7118