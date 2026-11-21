Icy conditions caused problems for drivers traveling through Colorado's mountains on Saturday morning, and multiple highway closures were put in place.

I-70 near milepost 250.75 at El Rancho in Evergreen Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, closures are in place for:

Westbound US-6, from Highway 119 to I-70

Highway 103 in both directions from Idaho Springs to Raven Ridge.

Westbound I-70 was also closed near milepost 259 for much of the morning, but authorities say traffic was restored around11:10 a.m. Another closure was in place for westbound US-40 at Beaver Brook for several hours on Saturday.

CDOT says most of the closures were put in place due to multiple spinoffs and adverse weather conditions. The Highway 103 closure was put in place to keep traffic from accessing Little Bear Road and Soda Creek Road and to prevent spinoffs.

The sheriff's office said this is the first snowfall of the season for the area, and they asked drivers to be extra careful.

I-70 at milepost 246.40 in Beaver Brook Colorado Department of Transportation

In a social media post, the CCSO said, "Folks, it's a mess in the Floyd Hill area right now, on I-70 and Hwy 40. If you're driving west towards Clear Creek from the metro area, you will not be able to get here right now (see new photo). So there is no sense in driving around the road closure at Evergreen, and you also cannot back up or turn around on the highway if you're in stopped traffic at Floyd Hill. If your plans include driving to or through Clear Creek this morning, sit tight at home or stop for breakfast and wait in warmth and comfort until the highway reopens."