Nearly naked suspect leads Colorado law enforcement on slippery chase at hot springs

Suspect in bathing suit and covered in mud runs from police at Colorado hot springs resort

What started as a routine follow-up on a credit card fraud case turned into a bizarre mountain chase in Idaho Springs this last Tuesday. The Idaho Springs Police Department said its officers cuffed 33-year-old Alec Bogus of Aurora, Colorado, who officers initially found at one of the mud baths at the Indian Hot Springs.

A man wearing a small swimsuit who was covered in mud led Idaho Springs police on a chase. Idaho Springs Police Department

Bogus, who had an outstanding felony warrant for assault out of Douglas County, initially walked with officers, but the body camera shows as soon as he made it out into the open, the mud-covered, almost-naked man fled from officers, scrambling up the side of a mountain east of the hot springs, barefoot.

Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck said you never know what you're going to get on a call, but this was especially unusual. "I haven't seen anything like that where somebody is basically covered in mud, wearing a swimming suit, and running up the side of the mountain. He actually did a pretty good job of avoiding us for quite a while."

Law enforcement quickly saturated the area, while the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office put a drone in the air for an ariel view to assist in the search. The drone ultimately located Bogus near Montane Dr. and Divide View Dr. He attempted to hide in a shed but was taken into custody.

Chief Buseck found some humor in the unique situation, recalling an officer's radio call: "He's running, he's covered in mud, and he's in underwear... it is a little humorous."

During the chase, a Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputy hurt his knee, and an Idaho Springs officer's taser deployment missed its target.

Police also discovered Bogus's ID inside a stolen car found at the hot springs, adding to his list of charges.

Bogus now faces preliminary charges of assault on a peace officer, burglary, obstruction, and resisting arrest, in addition to the credit card fraud investigation, stolen car charges, and his original felony assault warrant from Douglas County.