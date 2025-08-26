Colorado suspect in Speedo and covered in mud tries to flee from police at hot springs resort

A wanted suspect in an alleged Colorado credit card fraud case is under arrest and is facing numerous charges after police say he tried to escape from officers wearing only a swimsuit when they tried to approach him at a hot springs resort.

It happened on Tuesday at Indian Hot Springs, which is located in Idaho Springs just south of Interstate 70 in the Colorado foothills.

Idaho Springs police say law enforcement officers went to the hot springs in search of Alec Bogus, 33. In addition to being a suspect in the fraud case, Bogus, of Aurora, was also wanted for felony warrant out of Douglas County.

They say found him just after he had come out of a mud bath and was covered in mud and wearing a black Speedo. After a confrontation of some sort, Bogus allegedly ran out of the resort and up a wooded mountainside where he tried to hide in a shed.

Police then started a large-scale search for him and used a drone. They found him a short time later near the intersection of Montane Drive and Divide View Drive. They said when they captured him he was still covered in mud.

Bogus was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer, burglary, obstruction and resisting arrest.