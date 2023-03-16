Fines for speeding in Northglenn may soon cost drivers twice as much

Northglenn City Councilman Nicholas Walker says he and his colleagues hear one complaint from residents most often; cars are speeding through Northglenn.

He said the police are enforcing the speed limit in the city, but it doesn't seem to be helping.

"They need just a little bit of an extra tool to supplement the fine work that our police do," Walker said.

Northglenn City Councilman Nicholas Walker CBS

That's why Northglenn City Council is planning to adopt "safety sensitive zones" throughout the city

They will be 4 zones, in four different Wards, on residential streets near trails parks or other pedestrian heavy areas where fines will be doubled for speeding.

"The easiest way to explain to without reading the whole ordinance would be to think of it as a permanent construction or school zone," said Walker.

For going 5-9 miles per hour over the speed limit, drivers will be fined $120 instead of $60. 10-19 miles per hour over the speed limit and drivers will get a $320 fine instead of $160. If a driver gets caught going 2- MPH or more, hey will be $499 instead of $250.

Councilor Walker says they hope the plan will reduce speeding but it isn't just for people with a lead foot.

"That includes (fine) for stop sign runners," he said.

City Council still needs to vote on final passage of the ordinance which they expect to do soon, then the "safety sensitive zones" will go into effect in June 2023. Councilman Walker says this isn't a way to fill the city's coffers. Instead they studied multiple ideas for reducing speeding in the city and this was the best option.

"We believe that's one of the best ways to attack this problem because it keeps ongoing and the regular fines just don't seem to be getting the job done," said Walker.

The four proposed "safety sensitive zones" will be on Fox Run Parkway between E 105th Court and E 110th Drive, Irma Drive between Fowler Drive and E 115th Avenue, Community Center Drive between Malley Drive and Grant Street, and Melody Drive between W 104th Avenue and W 100th Place. After one year the City Council will review the program and the data they collect from it and decide if they want to keep it, expand it or get rid of it altogether.