Speed limit reduced along Santa Fe Drive through Art District

In an effort to keep pedestrians safe, the city of Denver lowered the speed limit on Santa Fe Drive. Between 6th and Colfax Avenues, drivers should not exceed 25 mph - down from 30 mph.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

Denver's Department of Transportation says it has already added posts, planters and murals to slow drivers down in that stretch known as the Art District of Santa Fe which attracts many pedestrians.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

In addition to those changes, DOTI also reduced traffic lanes down to two and added a five-foot buffer between parking spaces and sidewalks.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Data collected after installation of the safety enhancements found that observed driver speeds had been reduced and could allow for an official speed limit reduction and signage change," DOTI stated in a news release on Friday.