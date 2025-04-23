Speed enforcement cameras added outside of Wheat Ridge High School to target Colorado drivers

Two automated speed cameras have been set up in areas of Wheat Ridge that the police are calling "excessive speed areas."

The first camera is at West 32nd Avenue outside of Wheat Ridge High School. The second camera is at West 44th Avenue and Field Street near Anderson Park. Wheat Ridge police say both of these areas have a lot of foot traffic, so drivers need to slow down or risk hitting someone.

The first speed camera is at West 32nd Avenue outside of Wheat Ridge High School and the second camera is at West 44th Avenue and Field Street near Anderson Park. CBS

The idea of these cameras was passed by a city council ordinance in October 2024. Wheat Ridge police have also been conducting speed research for the past two years. They have also been checking out how Boulder, Aurora, and Morrison utilize their speed cameras.

Wheat Ridge police say you will see traffic laws photo enforcement signs all around the area, giving you a warning. Police say they are seeing drivers going 10 mph over the 30 mph posted speed limit sign.

These cameras will ticket anyone caught speeding through the areas. The cameras work by monitoring the car's speed and will take a picture of the car and its license plate. This is a 30-day warning period, so drivers will not receive a ticket just yet, but after the 30 days, you are looking at a $40 ticket, and it jumps to $80 if caught speeding during school hours.

The camera outside of Wheat Ridge High is permanently placed there, while the Anderson Park camera is mobile. Police say this method is a safer option for their officers.

"This is just a much more effective way of enforcement," said Alex Rose, Public Information Officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department. "Instead of going after one person and pulling them over and probably taking several minutes at that traffic stop, it's ticket, ticket, ticket, ticket."

Two automated speed cameras have been set up in areas of Wheat Ridge in what police are calling "excessive speed areas." CBS

Wheat Ridge police say they have noticed a 12% increase in traffic crashes and a 62% increase in DUI crashes. They are asking anyone to call 911 if they see excessive speeders, road rage incidents, and DUIs.

Wheat Ridge police are working on a mobile version of these cameras called Dragon Cams. It will take the automated cameras and put them into radar guns to track and ticket speeders. Once the new technology has been released, we will update you.

The revenue collected goes to the city's general fund, not necessarily to the police department. Those funds help with sidewalk infrastructure and making parks more vibrant in Wheat Ridge.