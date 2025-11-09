Sparring deer crash into Colorado basement, get tranquilized, tagged, and released

A late-night brawl between two deer ended after they crashed into a basement near Roxborough State Park, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized them and later removed them.

The scuffle happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the park in Littleton. Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded and quickly realized they'd need some help, so they got firefighters from West Metro to assist.

CPW tranquilized the two bucks, tagged them, and then the crews carried them out on a MegaMover stretcher.

Neither of the deer was injured and after they awoke from the sedation, they were released.