Southwest Airlines introduces nonstop flights from Denver to Alaska

Last week, Southwest Airlines introduced nonstop flights from Denver to Anchorage, Alaska.

The inaugural flight took off from Denver International Airport on May 15.

Southwest Airlines celebrates the inaugural Anchorage flight from Denver to Anchorage on May 15, 2026. Brianna Juda, Southwest Airlines

"The airline celebrated customers traveling on the inaugural flights to Anchorage with commemorative boarding passes, Alaskan-themed swag, and a friendly welcome at the gate from Anchorage's very own critters, including Seymour the Moose," the airline said.

The new service marks Alaska as the 43rd state in the carrier's domestic network. Twice daily nonstop flights will be available from Denver and Los Angeles to Anchorage.

Trent Duran, Southwest Airlines

"Southwest continues to give Customers more opportunities to connect with the travel experiences that matter most to them," said Ted Gordon, Vice President Airport Affairs at Southwest Airlines. "Anchorage stands out as a great destination for its culture, unforgettable scenery, and hospitality."

Southwest Airlines operates out of Concourse C at Denver International Airport. The airline's ticketing and check-in counter is located on Level 6, on the east side of the Jeppesen Terminal.