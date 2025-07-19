Watch CBS News
Interstate 25 in Castle Rock reopens after crash, Colorado Department of Transportation says

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Interstate 25 has reopened in Castle Rock after a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported the crash, just north of Wolffensberger Road, around 8:30 a.m. By 10 a.m., the highway had reopened, according to the sheriff's office.

CDOT traffic cameras showed traffic backed up north of Castle Rock Parkway around 9 a.m. By 10 a.m., there was still a small police presence, but traffic had returned to a steadier flow.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesman said that a vehicle collided with the guardrail, causing damage to a "long stretch" of that rail. He didn't have details as to the driver's injuries, but said they had to be extricated from their car.

