Southbound I-25 shut down in northern Denver metro area due to crash

By
Christa Swanson
Another crash on I-25 in the northern Denver metro area caused traffic to come to a standstill on Sunday.

Colorado Department of Transportation

This is the second crash today to close down part of the interstate after a semi-truck and passenger vehicle collided in the northbound lanes this morning.

The crash happened in Thornton between Thornton Parkway and 84th Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Authorities have not yet released details on how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved.

CBS

CBS Colorado crews at the scene spotted at least four vehicles that appear to have been involved in the crash.

Officials said all southbound lanes of I-25 are closed, and traffic is being rerouted. CDOT warned drivers to expect delays.

