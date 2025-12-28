Crash causes closure of I-25 N in northern Denver metro area, multiple injured

A crash on I-25 has caused authorities in the northern Denver metro area to close down the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The Northglenn Police Department said the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle near 120th Avenue. They said that people from both vehicles have been taken to area hospitals for treatment, but did not have a precise number available. All of the injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities warned drivers to expect an extended closure of I-25N while cleanup efforts continue. All traffic heading north on the interstate must exit at 120th Avenue, then re-enter from there.

The police department asked travelers to drive carefully while heading through the area.