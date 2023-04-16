2 transported to hospital with injuries after house fire reported on Marshall Street in Jefferson County

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday in the 7000 block of S. Marshall St. in Jefferson County.

Fire crews report smoke was visible from the home upon arrival to the scene. Authorities on the scene also reported a fully engulfed garage.

Update: A second person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots. Fire Investigators are on scene working to determine what caused the fire. Thank you to @WestMetroFire and @jeffcosheriffco for assisting. pic.twitter.com/UVwRGUUOY8 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 16, 2023

Authorities say fire medics are evaluating two people with possible burn injuries as crews worked to fully extinguish the fire.

Although, SMFR says the fire is fully under control, crews are still extinguish hot spots, while investigators look to determine the cause.

SMFR says two people were transported to the hospital as one victim reportedly had serious injuries, while another was considered minor.