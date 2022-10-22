Some victims of the East Troublesome Fire are still facing problems, 2 years later

It's been two years since the east troublesome fire destroyed 192,000 acres mainly in grand county Colorado. And despite the passage of time many homeowners are still unable to rebuild. CBS News Colorado visited a camper with one family that's been staying.

The view is the same, but the accommodations are quite different. This is now home for the family that lived here until two years ago.

So you come upstairs and up above it was the kitchen with the dining room and the great room was right there."

Then came the East Troublesome fire. Heavy winds turned lingering blaze into a monster. More than 300 homes were lost. Amanda Shingledecker, her husband, son and dogs had to improvise.

"So we live in this," she said, as she pointed to a camper.

They have some of the comforts of home, but don't expect to be back in their house until a year from Xmas at the earliest.

She explained, "The biggest part of the delay was the insurance company it took six months to get our estimate putting us out for first build season."

Some homes still l look like they did in the days after the fire but more are in the rebuilding stage. Homeowners find themselves competing with a labor market often choosing to go to the Marshall fire rebuilds closer to home.

One house in Trail Creek Estates has mostly been rebuilt by its owners who found themselves underinsured and tackled it themselves.

Amanda O'Mara says their ordeal will be written about in a coming book from a series called "Unstoppable Women."

She described what rebuilding their house was like: "It went from severe trauma and anxiety and stress to, you know, turning into this beautiful healing journey for both of us."