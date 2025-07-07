"Some Like It Hot" brings hilarious musical about respect and inclusion to Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Musical “Some Like It Hot” partly about respect and inclusion

Musical “Some Like It Hot” partly about respect and inclusion

Musical “Some Like It Hot” partly about respect and inclusion

Tuesday night the musical comedy "Some Like It Hot" will open in Denver at the Buell Theatre. The show, which follows the original film's storyline, brings everything people love about the theatre into one production.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will host the show July 8 through July 20.

Ahead of the visit to the DCPA, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Philadelphia for an exclusive advanced preview of the production. There, he met with the stars of the show, Matt Loehr and Tavis Kordell.

Matt Loehr and Tavis Kordell CBS

"I was a big fan of the movie," Loehr said. "The role of Joe was the like the dreamiest role I could ever ask for with everything I like to do. So, when I saw the show, I was like, 'Please, God, let me do this.'"

"Something that drew me to Some Like It Hot and made me want to be part of the show was its message of love and respect," Kordell said.

The duo both said they love how the show starts immediately with an upbeat tempo and comedy.

"This show is shot out of a cannon. We are flexing all our muscles within two minutes of the curtain," Kordell said.

The story follows two men during the 1930's who are looking for work in the performing arts in Chicago. However, they accidentally witness a murder by the mob. In an effort to make money while also fleeing the area, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-women band that is touring the nation.

The show is peppered with comedy, singing and iconic tap dance numbers.

"It is cardio performance at its highest level," Loehr said.

"The comedy in this show is perfect. It is slap-stick comedy. It is the wit; it is the speed. The comedy in the show is perfectly timed," Kordell said.

Because the musical follows the story of a band that is touring the nation, at one point in the show the story makes a stop in Denver.

"We make many city references, and we do reference Denver in the show and i am excited to see how Denver will take that," Kordell said.

"Denver audiences have always been really great," Loehr said.

While the show promises to entertain you with the skill of the cast and crew, it also will uplift the audience with its story of love and acceptance.

"The Denver audiences can expect this really traditional big-Broadway musical with huge Broadway numbers, tons of tap dancing, amazing Tony Award winning costumes, energy, comedy," Loehr said. "But, it comes packaged in this beautiful modern message of love and respect and inclusion. That there is space for everyone, and you can be your wonderful self."

"The take away message from this show is lead with more love and respect in our lives. We all know people of different backgrounds. If we just lead with our hearts that would make the world a better place truly," Kordell said.

If you would like tickets to Some Like It Hot in Denver visit denvercenter.org/tickets-events/some-like-it-hot/.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.