CDOT snowplow driver who helped catch chase suspect during Colorado snowstorm closure had to make "split second decision"

Keeping the roads safe has been Joe Duarte mission's every day he's worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation out of the Empire substation. He clears snow and debris and makes sure the mountain passes are clear for travelers. That goal took a very different form on March 14 during the big winter storm as he was clearing Berthoud Pass after it had closed to drivers. He and his coworkers were driving plows, just finishing up clearing Highway 40 from the Empire side of the pass and starting to allow cars to follow them up the road, when he got a call there was trouble ahead.

CBS

"I get a phone call saying there is a high speed pursuit coming over Grand County," Duarte said.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office reported that a silver Jeep Cherokee blew past their very clear closure of the road on the north side of the pass, and while a deputy did give chase they also called for help from the other side of the pass to sandwich the suspect.



Joe Duarte CBS

Suddenly, Duarte saw the car headed right for him.

"Traveling quite quickly towards us," Duarte recalled. "All of the sudden he decides to go in the right lane, westbound into oncoming traffic. In that moment I had a split second decision."

Duarte chose to slow his plow to a full stop and simply act as a defensive lineman for the row of cars traveling right behind his plow.

"I looked over into my side view mirror and saw about 30 cars behind me. I had to make that choice," Duarte said. "I'd rather it be that he hits me, instead of the traveling public."

The driver, who authorities said was a parolee with a warrant for his arrest, did exactly that. He ran headfirst into the plow of "Miss Piggy" the plow, and sandwiched himself between the plow and a snow berm.



Grand County Sheriff's Office

"I just want to make it clear I did not intentionally try to get in his way," Duarte explained. "I didn't have much space to move."

Regardless of if it was brave action or simple inaction, the calculated decision to body block for the drivers behind him speaks to the heroics he preformed that day.



CDOT

"It is our plan to recognize this state snowplow operator for his efforts this day," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. "We're still trying to figure out exactly what that means, but we absolutely intend to recognize this gentleman for the help he provided."

The suspect, Randy Calvin, was taken into custody by Empire police and was taken back to Grand County to face justice.