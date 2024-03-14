Colorado snowplow stops vehicle fleeing police

A parolee with a warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after sheriff's deputies pursued him over a snowy mountain pass that was closed due to avalanche clean-up. The pursuit ended when the driver of a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow used his truck's blade to hit the fleeing suspect's car head-on.

The snowplow driver "attempted to protect and shield other vehicles from the suspect's vehicle," stated a press release from the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Randy Calvin, 33, ran from the crash scene but was apprehended by officers from the Empire Police Department.

Randy Calvin after his arrest Thursday afternoon. Grand County Sheriff's Office

A Grand County sergeant began chasing Calvin's silver Jeep Cherokee just after noon Thursday. The sergeant was positioned across Highway 40 at Mary Jane Road in Winter Park, preventing traffic from proceeding over Berthoud Pass where CDOT crews were clearing the road of debris from natural avalanches.

Calvin, per GCSO's press release, drove through the closure and refused to pull over after the sergeant caught up with him.

The GCSO sergeant ended his part in the pursuit at the top of Berthoud Pass where highway crosses from Grand into Clear Creek County. Clear Creek deputies were notified about the fleeing vehicle.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Five miles beyond the pass's summit, the Jeep crashed into the CDOT snowplow.

No injuries were suffered in the accident.

Calvin is currently jailed on an outstanding warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections. Calvin was wanted for recently violating his parole, according to Grand County.

Colorado Department of Corrections

Calvin was sentenced to two years in the state prison system following his conviction in two Weld County cases and another in La Plata County. The La Plata case involved a charge for vehicular eluding, per online court records.