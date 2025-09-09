Watch CBS News
Snowboarder rescued in Boulder County after falling down Skyscraper Glacier

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A snowboarder in Boulder County was rescued by rescue crews after falling down Skyscraper Glacier, west of Nederland.

The 27-year-old man was going down the glacier Monday afternoon when he fell about 100 feet down the snowfield, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. He eventually landed in a bergschrund -- an ice crevasse that forms when ice separates.

The Boulder County Communications center received a call about the fall around 2:30 p.m. and rescuers from several law enforcement, fire rescue, and search and rescue agencies and organizations responded, surveying the terrain and mapping evacuation paths.

Video posted by the sheriff's office shows rescue crews hoisted on the side of the steep glacier with the snowboarder in a rescue basket.

Around 5:45 p.m., members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group got to the man and began treating his injuries. At the same time, crews began building an uphaul system, where he was hoisted up over the ridge, while continuing to be treated.

Around 8:10 p.m., he was airlifted to a local hospital for further treatment. By 1 a.m., the remaining rescue crews had finished hiking out of the area. 

