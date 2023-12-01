Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: Mountain snow for the weekend, with cooler weather for the plains

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Mountain snow for the weekend, with cooler weather for the plains
Colorado weather: Mountain snow for the weekend, with cooler weather for the plains 02:43

Wonderful news for our mountains heading into the weekend as this period of dry weather ends. Light snow began falling Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall through the weekend, bringing some healthy totals to the high country.

Several mountain areas are under Winter Weather Advisories through Friday evening. The San Juans, Flat Tops, Yampa River Basin, could receive 5-10" of snow, with some higher amounts possible about 8500 ft.

winter-weather-advisory.png
Several mountain areas are under Winter Weather Advisories through Friday evening. The San Juans, Flat Tops, Yampa River Basin, could receive 5-10" of snow, with some higher amounts possible about 8500 ft.  CBS

By Friday evening, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the Jackson County mountains, including Rabbit Ears Pass. Over the weekend heavy snow will fall at times, bringing 14-28" of accumulation, with the heaviest snow falling in Rabbit Ears Pass. On top of the heavy snow, winds will also create concern, with winds gusting up to 55 mph. That will cause visibility concerns and could make for some hazardous travel.

winter-storm-warning.png
By Friday evening, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the Jackson County mountains, including Rabbit Ears Pass. Over the weekend heavy snow will fall at times, bringing 14-28" of accumulation, with the heaviest snow falling in Rabbit Ears Pass.  CBS

While snow will continue to fall for most mountains over the weekend, it will remain lighter along the I-70 corridor. The plains may not get left out of this storm system, with the possibility of a few light flurries Friday afternoon. Another chance of snow for lower elevations will come on Sunday morning.

am-co-futurecast-dave2.png
While snow will continue to fall for most mountains over the weekend, it will remain lighter along the I-70 corridor. The plains may not get left out of this storm system, with the possibility of a few light flurries Friday afternoon.  CBS

By the weekend, the Denver metro and Front Range areas will see a little rebound in high temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb into the low 40s, but winds will also pick up Saturday afternoon. Winds could gust around 30 mph at times. Sunday will come with a little more warmth and a little more sunshine.

weekend-forecast.png
By the weekend, the Denver metro and Front Range areas will see a little rebound in high temperatures.  CBS

A ridge of high pressure will build on Monday, generating even more warmth. This early December warm-up comes with afternoon highs that will run roughly 20 degrees warmer than normal.

day-2.png
Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will climb into the 60s, with dry weather and sunshine returning.  CBS

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will climb into the 60s, with dry weather and sunshine returning. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 9:13 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.