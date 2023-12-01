Mesa Verde National Park closes due to ice and snow in southwestern Colorado

Colorado weather: Mountain snow for the weekend, with cooler weather for the plains

Managers at Mesa Verde National Park closed the park on Friday as a winter storm dropped snow on southwestern Colorado.

NPS

Officials with the National Park Service shared a photo on social media showing one of the awe-inspiring cliff dwelling in the park during the storm. Spruce Tree House was visible with snow-covered trees in the foreground and above the cliff in the background.

Park officials wrote on social media that park was closing due to icy and snowy road conditions. The park's website describes the route into the park as "a steep, narrow, winding mountain road."

Snow is expected to fall across western Colorado through the weekend. Some mountain ranges are projected to get between 5 and 10 inches of snow. Mesa Verde's elevation ranges from 7,000 to 8,400 feet.