Snow and cold blasts Colorado before Easter weekend begins

Snow and cold finish the week for Colorado with warnings and advisories already posted

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for snow and cold moving in. The snow arrives in Colorado before the Easter weekend. A Canadian cold front and a cut-off low moving in from the west will team up overnight Thursday into Friday bringing in a dramatic change.

The snow will be packed with moisture and with the warm temperatures of the last few days pavement temperatures are quite warm. As a result, there will initially be a lot of melting on hard surfaces.

There will be two bursts of snow over the Front Range. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning with another big surge from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

At this point it looks like the Denver metro area may see a total of around 2 to 5 inches of snow with most accumulation on grassy surfaces. Areas in and near the foothills will see 4 to 10 inches and some mountain areas may wind up with 6 to 15 inches of snowfall from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for the northern mountains with Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for the Southern mountains. Snow will be good for Easter holiday skiers and boarders this weekend.

The snow will be heavy, wet and slushy. Roads will be wet to icy Friday morning and worse in the afternoon. Heavy snow could break branches in and near the foothills. Shake the trees to alleviate the weight of the snow and drive slow.

Conditions will improve Saturday afternoon into Sunday with a nice Easter on the way. Sunday should be partly cloudy with a high near 60 for Denver.